Portland convention rescheduled over coronavirus fears

Posted 9:46 AM, February 5, 2020, by

PORTLAND, Ore. — A textile convention in Portland is being rescheduled due concerns over a virus outbreak in China.

KOIN reports that the Materials Show, which helps connect textile suppliers with clothing and shoe companies, was set for February 12-13 at the Oregon Convention Center.

Organizers said they were forced to postpone next week’s show because of coronavirus fears since so many of the supplies are based in China.

Organizers said many of their colleagues and friends have been directly affected by the virus.

That virus has mostly affected China, where more than 20,000 people have contracted the virus — and about 500 people have died.

