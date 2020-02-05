Plane breaks apart after skidding off runway in Turkey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An airplane skidded off the runway and broke apart while landing at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, according to CNN Turk.

Turkish media showed the broken plane, and passengers being evacuated.

The Pegasus Airlines plane was carrying 177 people and six crew members, many of whom were injured, according to the Turkish Transportation Ministry.

#BREAKING @AP says a Boeing 737 plane had a 'rough landing' and broke into pieces. 177 passengers and 6 crew members were on board, many of them injured. Thankfully no one was killed. #Q13FOX #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/UiYUhjlaGW — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) February 5, 2020

"There has been no loss of life, the injured passengers are being evacuated off the plane to hospitals," Turkish Transportation Minister Cahit Turan said Wednesday.

The plane caught fire after landing, and ambulances and rescue teams were at the scene to rescue passengers, CNN Turk reported.

"The plane went off the runway shortly after landing," Istanbul's governor Ali Yerlikaya said.