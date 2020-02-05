Landslide closes road in east King County; more landslides possible as heavy rains continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUVALL, Wash. -- A landslide has closed a stretch of road in east King County.

A mile-long stretch of Northeast Novelty Hill Road in the Redmond-Duvall area is closed near its intersection with Snoqualmie Valley Road. It's expected to remain closed through the morning commute.

The slide isn't across the road, but officials are worried the land under the road will continue to move. They're also concerned about possible damage to the road. The alternate route is Woodinville Duvall Road.

Dangerous driving situation at intersection of Snoqualmie Valley Rd. And Novelty Hill Rd, which is shut down due to landslide. Lots of drivers making u-turns here on a 45 mph road. pic.twitter.com/5XujljESxY — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) February 5, 2020

Heavy rains continue for western Washington, and already saturated towns in the north Puget Sound region are bracing for more potential floods.

Wednesday will be sloppy, breezy and more mild. The metro gets the least amount of rain but many areas will get too much rain.

The snow level jumps to 4,500 feet Wednesday.

Thursday will be wet for most but Seattle benefits from the rain shadow. Rivers run high and fast again, and some flooding is expected by Thursday and especially Thursday night.

These are the warning signs to look for when it comes to landslides:

Tilting of trees (especially evergreens on slopes)

Cracks forming in yard, driveway or sidewalk foundation

Sudden difficulty closing doors or windows

Sagging utility lines and leaking or broken water pipes

The state Department of Natural Resources offers a digital guide for homeowners who want to protect their homes from mudslides. You can learn more about landslides from DNR here.