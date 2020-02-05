Everett man arrested for child porn, cyberstalking and bomb threats against Glacier Peak High School

EVERETT, Wash. — A 22-year-old Everett man has been arrested on charges of child pornography, cyberstalking and reportedly making a bomb threat against Glacier Peak High School.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect allegedly used the social media app Snapchat to communicate with young children locally and in the state of Iowa. He’s accused of grooming and manipulating multiple child victims to send him sexually explicit photos and videos. The suspect also recently created a work profile as a child caregiver on care.com, however, at this time there are no known personal contacts between the suspect and any children.

Yesterday, detectives served a search warrant on the suspect’s residence in the 11600 block of 51st Drive SE. Forensic detectives continue to recover and investigate evidence to determine exactly how many children the suspect communicated with online.

The 22 year-old suspect was taken into custody yesterday during a traffic stop in the 6200 block of Broadway and transported to Snohomish County jail where he was booked for possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, viewing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, cyberstalking, and threats to bomb property.

The suspect is also being investigated for two counts of indecent exposure to minors.

The investigation is ongoing.