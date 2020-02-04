× Waterlogged Sumas preparing for next round of possible flooding

SUMAS, Wash. – Parts of Sumas are still flooded several days after heavy rains and overflowing rivers inundated the small town along the Canadian border.

More rain is forecast and possible flooding could be coming in the next few days.

Families have been dealing with flooded out neighborhoods this since this past weekend and on Tuesday some homes are still surrounded by water.

Some neighborhoods were busy pumping out flood waters that seeped into crawlspaces.

Living in the northern part of Whatcom County means some neighbors are used to dealing with the flooding.

“I’m not worried about it because I’m figuring we made it through this one, and thirty years ago when it was worse,” said Eileen DeHoog. “So, I think we’ll be fine, and if we’re not we’ll deal with it as it goes.”

Kathy Christensen’s home was still surrounded by flood waters Tuesday She’s not alone; several streets are still closed, and other homes remain water-logged.

Now that forecasts are calling for new rounds of rain, and along with it the potential for flooding, Christensen says she’s trying to look on the bright side.

“We’re hoping it shouldn’t be flood-level rains,” she said. “We’re trying to be optimistic. Taking it day by day.”

A flood watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday. Not good news for those already dealing with flooding from this weekend. Live report from #Sumas is NEXT on #Q13FOX. MORE >>> https://t.co/gAu8kpbJUv pic.twitter.com/sC1ubvLJBe — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) February 4, 2020

A flood watch is in effect for the Sumas area beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

The cold temperatures could mean any water or snow left on roadways could freeze causing dangerous driving conditions.