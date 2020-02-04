Snow, rain make for sloppy and dangerous travel through Snoqualmie Pass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BEND, Wash. -- Winter weather is bringing a mix of snow, rain and a sloppy mess for drivers.

Tuesday started out with snow in North Bend, and that changed over to rain by evening.

“I see the river is pretty high right now, and it’s been crazy weather with the snow,” said Philliphe Alomar, Snoqualmie.

Drivers coming up the passes down the other side in North Bend said their travels were treacherous, to say the least.

“It was terrible over the pass. It was a two-hour wait in Ellensburg. I started at 1:30 and it usually takes me an hour, three and a half hours or so, and I don’t know what time it is now but it was bad,” said Cathy Ashley, Richland. We told her it was about 8:30 p.m. by the time she made it to North Bend, which means it took her about seven hours to go up and down Snoqualmie Pass.

Skiers and snowboarders also experienced difficult travels getting to and from the slopes.

“We went to go snowboarding and they didn’t let anyone go up [Snoqualmie Pass], but only the people going down,” said Dalia Arad, Snoqualmie. “They blocked the whole road and everything. It was just terrible.”

Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said the snow changing over to rain will have flooding impacts on the area. Check out his full weather report for the latest.