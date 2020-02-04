Jayapal’s State of the Union guest is a Seattle veteran, pancreatic cancer survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- President Trump is giving his annual State of the Union Address Tuesday night, a day before the U.S. Senate is expected to acquit him in his impeachment trial.

A senior White House official says the speech will focus on prosperity and issues affecting working families.

Trump is also expected to discuss tax breaks, the economy, trade, health care, immigration and national security.

There had been some speculation that the White House would try to postpone the speech so it wasn't overshadowed by the impeachment trial, but the address will be delivered tonight.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, will be joined at the State of the Union by Joey Massa, a Seattle veteran and pancreatic cancer survivor.

I’m so delighted that Joey Massa will join me for tomorrow night's #StateOfTheUnion! Joey did everything we tell young people to do. He went to college & served in the #WA National Guard for 6 year. But when he got sick, he was at the mercy of our broken health care system. pic.twitter.com/3zB3ybXLp0 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 4, 2020

Jayapal said she invited him to highlight the financial struggles he faced for his treatment -- and the need to pass Medicare for All.

"It's been quite a bit rougher navigating either employment coverage, market coverage or moving between the two, as well as the cost rising rapidly," Massa said. "In the last four years, definitely over $10,000 in medical debt, not counting premiums and my prescription costs, which can vary wildly from $20 to $300 depending on which health care plan and prescription plan I have access to at the time."

Jayapal is the lead sponsor of the Medicare for All Act of 2019.

The State of the Union address starts as 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on Q13 News.