Jackknifed semi blocks I-90 West near Snoqualmie Pass

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A jackknifed semi blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate 90 Tuesday afternoon near Snoqualmie Pass.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the closure was impacting westbound lanes of I-90, with closures just west of Snoqualmie Pass and at Easton.

Tow trucks were called to the scene, troopers said around 3:00 p.m.

The Department of Transportation expected the road to reopen around 5:00 p.m.

Snow had been falling across the Cascade Mountains for much of the day.

Chains were required for all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive. Oversize vehicles were prohibited from milepost 45 to milepost 56, seven miles west of the summit to four miles east of the summit.

