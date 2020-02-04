Freight train crashes into truck near Edmonds, impacting Sounder train and ferry route

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and the trains are moving, but expect delays on the ferry.

EDMONDS — An investigation into a train collision with a truck has caused Sounder train delays and ferry route cancellations.

According to Edmond Police, around 5 a.m. the freight train clipped a vehicle that was left on the train track area near Dayton Street along the waterfront. There is minimal damage to the train and crews are waiting for a tow truck.

An injured man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but we are told he was talking to officers at the scene.

BREAKING: #Edmonds/#Kingston route currently out of service due to a train collision blocking all access to & from Edmonds terminal. Use Seattle/Bainbridge as alternate route. pic.twitter.com/eSXDsXl5au — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) February 4, 2020

The Edmonds-Kingston ferry route is currently out of service because the train collision is blocking all access to and from the Edmonds terminal. Washington State Ferries suggest using Seattle-Bainbridge as an alternative route.

The Sounder North Line Train #1701 has traveled back to the Mukilteo Station and will hold until the tracks near Edmonds are cleared.

Tracks are expected to be closed until at least 7 a.m.

UPDATE: Sounder north line train #1701 (5:45 a.m. departure) is traveling to Mukilteo Station, and will hold until the tracks near Edmonds are cleared, after a freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks. Update to follow. https://t.co/kEJsseWqoI — Sound Transit – 🚆 🚈 🚍 (@SoundTransit) February 4, 2020