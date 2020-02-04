Democrats have no Iowa caucus results, blame ‘coding issue’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa Democratic Party is blaming a “coding issue in the reporting system” for its delay in releasing caucus results. It said in a statement Tuesday the issue has been fixed.

The problem kept party officials from releasing results from Monday's caucus, the much-hyped kickoff to the 2020 primary season. It was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner.

Iowa party officials say final results will be released Tuesday.

Frustrated presidential candidates are claiming momentum and plowing ahead in their White House quests. They're moving on to next-up New Hampshire.

The app was built to collect and report the caucus results, but some precinct officials said they had issues reporting the results of their caucuses through the app.

The software issues were the start of a cascading series of problems -- including difficulties getting through on the phone to report results after precinct officials had trouble with the app.