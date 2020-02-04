Bodies found in King County believed to be missing Enumclaw teens

Posted 11:32 AM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 11:36AM, February 4, 2020

Austin Grote and Aleecia McAskill photo courtesy KCSO

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Two bodies found Tuesday morning are believed to be the two teens who went missing from Enumclaw Saturday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Grote, 18, and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Aleecia McAskill, were last seen Saturday, Feb. 1, at Safeway in Enumclaw at 2:45 p.m.

Austin’s car was found off Mud Mountain Road. The sheriff’s office referred to them as “missing hikers.”

Loved ones and search and rescue crews have been looking for the teens since Sunday.

Deputies said there is no sign of foul play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

