Bikini baristas ask U.S. Supreme Court to settle battle with Everett over dress code

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bikini baristas are taking their case against the city of Everett to the nation's highest court.

According to The Everett Herald, lawyers for the coffee stand workers wrote in the petition that the baristas express themselves through their clothing, communicating messages of female empowerment and body confidence.

The city has 30 days to respond.

The baristas' lawyers conceded that it's unlikely the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case, which goes back more than a decade.

Everett Police have been getting complaints about the drive-through coffee stands since 2009. They say they have found cases of prostitution and indecent exposure. The city responded by creating a dress code that requires baristas to wear at least a tanktop and shorts.

The baristas sued, and in 2017, a federal judge blocked the city from enforcing the dress code.

The city appealed, and now the baristas want the case to be heart by the Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court declines the case, as expected, the city will be allowed to enforce the dress code.