× Super Bowl LIV averaged 102 million viewers

Super Bowl LIV averaged 102 million viewers across several channels and streaming outlets, according to Fox.

That number was up from last year’s big game, which averaged roughly 100 million viewers across CBS and streaming outlets.

This year’s game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, averaged 99.9 million viewers on just Fox alone. Others tuned in to Fox Deportes, its Spanish-language sports channel, or they streamed it on Fox, NFL and Verizon. That makes it the 10th most-watched Super Bowl in history.

The Super Bowl is the most-watched program on television every year. It also draws big crowds at viewing parties, bars and restaurants. Nielsen doesn’t count those watching outside of the home, so the actual audience size is likely bigger than what the numbers portray.

In this year’s matchup, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led an exciting charge during the final minutes of the game to win the team’s first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Super Bowl LIV serves as the perfect cap the the NFL’s year, which included ratings increases for its regular season and several rounds of the playoffs.

The NFL’s TV viewership for the 2019 season was up roughly 5% overall from the previous year. It was the most-watched NFL season in three years.