Snohomish County man with Wuhan coronavirus released from hospital

EVERETT, Wash. -- A Snohomish County man has been released from Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett two weeks after he became the first person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Providence said they aren't disclosing the exact date of discharge due to privacy concerns, but the man in his 30s who had traveled to the Wuhan region of China before becoming ill released the following statement:

“I am at home and continuing to get better. I ask that the media please respect my privacy and my desire not to be in the public eye. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and entire team at Providence who cared for me. I appreciate all of the concern expressed by members of the public, and I look forward to returning to my normal life.”

He remains in isolation at home and is being monitored by the Snohomish Health District.

There were 11 cases of Wuhan novel coronavirus in the United States as of Monday, Feb. 3.

Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta is the only place in the United States that can confirm whether a patient has the virus, which has killed more than 360 people and infected more than 17,000 in China.

Around the world, more than 170 confirmed cases have been reported in more than 20 countries.

More US citizens are about to be evacuated

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said the United States will send additional flights to China to evacuate Americans from Hubei Province.

"The exact timing of those we are still coordinating with the Chinese government but we anticipate that they will happen in the next handful of days ... we'll return those American citizens," Pompeo said.

"We may well end up bringing some citizens back from other countries as well. We're working through the details on that."

That announcement came after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the United States.

He said American citizens who were in Hubei Province in the past two weeks "will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine."

The CDC ordered a federal 14-day quarantine for those passengers -- the first such order in more than half a century.