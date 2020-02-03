Watch Live: Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Fatal crash closes portion of Pacific Highway in Federal Way

Posted 10:37 AM, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 10:42AM, February 3, 2020

Fatal crash on Pacific Highway. Photo courtesy South King Fire

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A multi-vehicle fatal crash has closed a portion of Pacific Highway in Federal Way.

Federal Way Police said officers responded about 9:30 a.m. Monday to a crash in the 37300 block of Pacific Highway South. A semi, a sedan and a small SUV were all involved in the crash.

Police say they don’t know what caused the crash, but South King Fire confirmed that one person died at the scene and two other people and a puppy were hurt.

The roadway is completely blocked and will remain closed for “an extended period of time,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

