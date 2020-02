ENUMCLAW, Wash. — King County search and rescue crews are looking for two Enumclaw teens who have been missing since Saturday.

Austin Grote, 18, and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Alicia McCaskill, were last seen Saturday, Feb. 1, at Safeway in Enumclaw at 2:45 p.m.

Austin’s car was found off Mud Mountain Road.

People have been searching for the teens since Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.