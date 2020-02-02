Widespread flooding closes U.S.-Canada border crossing at Sumas

SUMAS, Wash. — The U.S.-Canada border crossing is closed at Sumas in Whatcom County because of major flooding in the area.

According to the state Department of Transportation, SR-9 is closed as well in the area.

Videos show submerged vehicles and fast-flowing water over roadways after the Nooksack River overflowed its banks.

Current conditions Johnson Creek Bridge, Cherry St at Third St pic.twitter.com/YnKVr15ucn — Sumas Police (@SumasPolice) February 2, 2020

Sumas Police Chief Daniel DeBruin told Q13 News that he’s been at the police station since 3 a.m. Saturday responding to countless calls and coordinating sandbagging efforts at city hall.

He said floodwaters have cut off access to the small town’s police station and city hall.

The American Red Cross has opened a flood evacuation shelter due to flooding along the Nooksack River in the Marietta area (North & west of Bellingham – west of Bellingham International Airport). Anyone needing shelter or assistance can go to the Red Cross Evacuation Shelter.

Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following for each member of their family: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Additionally, special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.

The flood watch for western Washington has ended, but the National Weather Service says a handful of rivers remain above flood stage: the Skagit River near Mount Vernon, the Skokomish River at Potlach, the White River near Auburn, the Nooksack at Ferndale, the Snoqualmie River near Carnation, and the Snohomish River near Monroe and at Snohomish.

The flood watch has ended. A handful of rivers remain above flood stage this morning. Generally speaking, rivers have crested and will be receding today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/r0lNKsa4z6 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 2, 2020

The heavy rains and mild temperatures also caused a landslide on I-5 North near Bellingham Saturday, shutting the interstate down for several hours.