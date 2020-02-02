Small chance for snow showers Sunday night; more sun expected Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Western Washington was treated to some much-needed sunshine Sunday, but the coast may see scattered showers by Sunday evening and there is a chance for a dusting of rain/snow shower mix for western Washington Sunday night.

A few neighborhoods could have icy roads early Monday.

Monday will start off chilly but the sun will help! Morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s and afternoon highs near 43.

Rain returns Tuesday afternoon and we'll warm it up, back into the 50s by midweek. More moisture will move in as well, and we'll have to monitor the threat for landslides and river flooding.

Quick Links: