Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Seattle Seawolves of Major League Rugby begin their season next week, and they're primed to defend their MLR title from the past two seasons. New head coach Kees Lensing and assistant coach Phil Mack joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on 'Q It Up Sports' to talk about the upcoming season.

The Seawolves first home game is Saturday February 22 at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila. Ticket information can be found here: http://www.seattleseawolves.com/

Interview above.