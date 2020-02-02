Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best featured in Verizon Super Bowl ad

Super Bowl ads are always full of surprises, and this year is no different.

Verizon’s Super Bowl ad turns to first responders to help promote the 5G network the telecom giant is building. Billed the “most powerful 5G for America,” Verizon says “it will change a lot of things, but luckily for all of us, it will never replace what it takes to serve.”

Verizon is proud to be the network more people rely on. Which is why we’re building the most powerful 5G for America. It will change a lot of things, but luckily for all of us, it will never replace what it takes to serve. Today, we honor the men and women we all rely on. #SBLIV — Verizon (@verizon) February 3, 2020

At the 49-second mark is a brief appearance by Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. She doesn’t have a speaking role. It’s just her photo with the ad narrator’s voice in the background. But it didn’t take long for Seattle-area Twitter users to notice.

Great to see you in this Superbowl ad @carmenbest!! https://t.co/rFTtNCOftC — David Rose (@DavidRoseQ13FOX) February 3, 2020

Verizon is taking some heat online for highlighting firefighters and other first responders in an ad promoting faster network speeds. The company admitted to throttling firefighters’ internet speeds while they were trying to fight wildfires in California, bringing the speeds down to 1/200th of their original data plan, despite having “unlimited” data.