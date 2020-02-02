Man shot in the head at Alki Beach early Sunday morning

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in the head at Alki Beach early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to reports of someone shot in the 2600 block of Alki Avenue Southwest. Witnesses told officers that the victim was sitting at one of the fire pits when he was approached by a group of unidentified men. The witnesses said there was some type of fight, and then shots were fired.

They said the group scattered, leaving behind the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

Seattle Fire Department Medics took the victim to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.