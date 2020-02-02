Body of missing Pierce County hiker found near Mt. Rainier National Park

Authorities say search and rescue personnel have located the body of a Pierce County hiker who was missing for a week.

The Tacoma News Tribune reports 61-year-old Mark Miller of Orting was found dead Saturday evening in the Carbon River area near Mount Rainier National Park.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says Miller’s vehicle, cellphone and identification were found inside his van near the Carbon River ranger station.

Social media posts say Miller departed Jan. 24 for a camping trip and was expected home Jan. 26. The sheriff’s department says search and rescue teams were activated Friday.