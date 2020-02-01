Seattle artist creates mural of city’s iconic athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- He's a street artist whose name is almost as interesting as his creations. 'Weirdo' has painted his way to quite a following in the Pacific Northwest.

"'Weirdo' has been something I've been called since high school," he said.

He says he had trouble fitting in and was bullied, and art was his outlet.

"I'm out here trying to do as many good things as possible," he said.

'Weirdo' has become one of the most sought after artists in the city, and some Seattle-based athletes are taking notice.

The SoDo Arena Group commissioned him to do something special near the city's two stadiums: a mural featuring Edgar Martinez, Jack Sikma and Seahawks hall of famer Walter Jones.

Jones heard about his mural and had to see it for himself.

"When you're out here trying to paint a likeness sand you actually have a player recognize himself in that mural and say 'Hey, that's really awesome,' that's all you can ask for," 'Weirdo' said.