Landslide shuts down I-5 north near Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A landslide brought down trees Saturday morning and forced the closure of northbound Interstate 5 just south of Bellingham.
Crews from Washington State Patrol and the Department of Transportation were called around 8:00 a.m. to the Lake Samish area.
All northbound lanes of I-5 were blocked at milepost 246. State patrol troopers were clearing traffic that was stuck behind the closure.
Downed trees and mud were blocking the road. A guardrail was also damaged, officials said.
“Crews are heading to this area right now but use alternate routes (SR 11) if you can (SR 9 is not an option right now), delay your trip, or expect long delays.”
Troopers said they believed nobody was hurt in the slide which measured 60′ wide and 7′ deep.
Rocks and debris were still rolling down the hill Saturday. Troopers said it was unclear when the road would reopen.
