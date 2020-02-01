Landslide shuts down I-5 north near Bellingham

Healthy Living: Heart month, signs and symptoms

Posted 1:11 PM, February 1, 2020, by
Data pix.

SEATTLE, Wash. -- February is American Heart Month. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in men and women. Heart disease doesn’t happen just to older adults. It is happening to younger adults more and more often. Now is the perfect time to learn about your risk for heart disease and the steps you need to take now to help your heart.

Dr. Mariko Harper is a Cardiologist with Virginia Mason and she helps us navigate heart health-- From the signs and symptoms to how women are more susceptible.

Heart disease—and the conditions that lead to it—can happen at any age. High rates of obesity and high blood pressure among younger people (ages 35-64) are putting them at risk for heart disease earlier in life. Half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking).

Visit http://heart.org  for resources and information about cardiovascular disease.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.