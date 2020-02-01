Healthy Living: Heart month, signs and symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wash. -- February is American Heart Month. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in men and women. Heart disease doesn’t happen just to older adults. It is happening to younger adults more and more often. Now is the perfect time to learn about your risk for heart disease and the steps you need to take now to help your heart.

Dr. Mariko Harper is a Cardiologist with Virginia Mason and she helps us navigate heart health-- From the signs and symptoms to how women are more susceptible.

Heart disease—and the conditions that lead to it—can happen at any age. High rates of obesity and high blood pressure among younger people (ages 35-64) are putting them at risk for heart disease earlier in life. Half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking).

Visit http://heart.org for resources and information about cardiovascular disease.