West Seattle moms create indoor play space that’s out of this world

SEATTLE -- Going to Outer Space is as easy as driving to West Seattle thanks to a mom who was frustrated with the lack of play space for her kids.

CEO and founder Caitlin Huertas and co-owner Jeannie Hammock recently opened Outer Space Seattle, a small indoor play space that caters to children of all abilities.

The two, who refer to themselves as "tattooed mamas from outer space," have brought to life a space-themed indoor play space that utilizes every part of it's 1,700 square-foot space. The main play structure is designed for kids ages 3 - 12 while their sensory room and toddler nook cater to the 1 - 3-year-old crowd.

Outer Space Seattle hosts open play weekdays from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Their weekend schedule includes two-hour play blocks and the ability to host private parties on Sundays.

Although the space was created with children in mind, parents and their needs were also thoughtfully integrated. Outer Space Seattle offers food and even select alcoholic beverages, too.

