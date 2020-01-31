Pizza delivery driver stalked, robbed in U-District; help ID suspect believed to have also struck the very next day

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Talk about cold-hearted: A pizza delivery driver out working his tail off in the snow. In the freezing cold. And, a dirtbag on a bike comes along and robs him at gunpoint.

Take a good look at the suspect Seattle Police are hoping you can help identify. He wore a purple hat with a ‘W’ on it and hit right off 45th St. in the University District, so detectives figure it’s a Husky hat. Detectives say he has a medium brown complexion, is about 5’10” with a wide stomach and thick facial hair. He wore a blue jacket and black pants and carried a big, black pack on his back.

Detectives say surveillance video shows the suspect biking down 8th Ave. NE on January 14th at about 8:15 at night. The pizza delivery driver comes up behind him. The suspect veers off the road and up a driveway. The delivery driver parks and gets out to walk up the street to deliver the food. That’s when the suspect bikes back across the street and posts-up across from the delivery driver’s SUV, waiting patiently to stalk the driver and rob him. “Pretty soon the pizza delivery guy walks back to his vehicle and this is where the robbery takes place. Suspect approaches him, weapon in hand, left hand and he says, ‘This is a robbery. Give me your money.’ Pizza guy goes, ‘No problem.’ He said, ‘I don’t have my wallet with me. I left it back at work. I got a little bit of cash,’ which he gave to the suspect. The suspect then says, ‘Get in your truck and drive away.’ The suspect rides on his bicycle coming towards the camera, you’ll get a good look at him,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Another street surveillance camera shows the suspect biking by right after the robbery.

He also took the drivers cell phone and made him unlock it before leaving.

Detectives say he's likely the suspect who robbed a person on 42nd St. the very next day.

"He’s what I would refer to as a very casual robbery suspect. It certainly isn't his first time. He just rides his bike casually away, not bringing any attention to himself. Somebody taking a look at this, they're probably going to know who this individual is, so if you know any information, now's the time to come forward,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

You'll be anonymous and in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You can also submit tips at http://www.P3Tips.com.