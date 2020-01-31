James Arnold: Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force on the hunt for convicted child predator

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Convicted child predator, James Arnold, has a nationwide felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

“He has two prior failure to register convictions and he has not registered since August of 2019. At that time, he registered at a residence in Snohomish, however he has not been residing there,” said Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnold was convicted of 1st Degree Child Molestation in 1993.

He’s 54 years old, 5’10”, weighs 199 pounds and has a tattoo with a feather on his right arm.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.