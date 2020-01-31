Impress your game day guests and give back to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - While the country prepares for the biggest football game of the year, we've called in the experts to help up your game day menu. Conscious Eatery has perfected simple eats like grilled cheese and sides but adding just a few extras helps take their meals to the next level.

Owner Chaz Rowlan shares that his secret to a perfect grilled cheese includes coating quality bread with mayo, adding Parmesan cheese to the outside, and not being afraid to stuff the inside with your favorite meats and sauces. When it comes to sides, owner Cierra Laub encourages at-home chefs to do what they do at their restaurant, which includes adding apple cider vinegar to their coleslaw recipe.

Game Day will come and go and while Conscious Eatery owners Rowlan and Laub are more than happy to share their tips, their mission year-round is to help our community and those in need. Both having personal family ties to the homelessness crisis, they built their business on the idea of giving back.

For every meal purchased, Conscious Eatery donates a meal to a local nonprofit organization dedicated to transitioning families suffering from homelessness. The restaurant also offers catering services and has for five years. In that time, they've donated over 34,154 meals!

More about Conscious Eatery and its mission can be found on their website.

