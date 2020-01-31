Watch Live: Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial

Impress your game day guests and give back to those in need

Posted 11:53 AM, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 11:59AM, January 31, 2020
Data pix.

SEATTLE - While the country prepares for the biggest football game of the year, we've called in the experts to help up your game day menu. Conscious Eatery has perfected simple eats like grilled cheese and sides but adding just a few extras helps take their meals to the next level.

Owner Chaz Rowlan shares that his secret to a perfect grilled cheese includes coating quality bread with mayo, adding Parmesan cheese to the outside, and not being afraid to stuff the inside with your favorite meats and sauces. When it comes to sides, owner Cierra Laub encourages at-home chefs to do what they do at their restaurant, which includes adding apple cider vinegar to their coleslaw recipe.

Data pix.

Game Day will come and go and while Conscious Eatery owners Rowlan and Laub are more than happy to share their tips, their mission year-round is to help our community and those in need. Both having personal family ties to the homelessness crisis, they built their business on the idea of giving back.

Related Story
West Seattle moms create indoor play space that’s out of this world

For every meal purchased, Conscious Eatery donates a meal to a local nonprofit organization dedicated to transitioning families suffering from homelessness. The restaurant also offers catering services and has for five years. In that time, they've donated over 34,154 meals!

Data pix.

More about Conscious Eatery and its mission can be found on their website.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.