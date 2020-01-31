Help ID violent robbery suspect connected to separate disturbance inside downtown Seattle hotel

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

What the victims in this case had to endure is just mind-boggling and frightening.

Seattle Police robbery detectives are asking for your help to identify the suspect who walked into a sports retail business in the 100 block of Madison St. in downtown Seattle, on December 21st.

Detectives say he demanded the staff give him cash for carrying some boxes for them. The thing is, they had never asked him for any help. They gave him some cash, just to be nice, but police say that set him off, so he turned violent. “He grabs the clerk, kind of body slams him down on the ground. Guy puts his hand out. Breaks his wrist and the suspect demands the guy’s wallet. He does take the wallet. He leaves the store. A few minutes later, he comes back and throws the wallet inside and demands more cash. He doesn’t get any and then he leaves,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Then, in a crazy and dangerous twist, the same suspect came back again the next day and demanded money. He didn't get any, so he left.

Seattle Police say they believe he is also the suspect who caused a disturbance in the lobby of a downtown hotel the same day as the attack on the retail employee. A surveillance photo shows him wearing a coat with a fur-lined hood inside the hotel.

If you can identify him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. It is anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also submit tips at http://www.P3Tips.com.