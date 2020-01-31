Driver on the Street: New cafe in Tacoma is the cat’s meow

TACOMA — A trendy new cafe in Tacoma is offering customers a way to wind down and lift up at the same time.

Photojournalist Michael Driver shows us what’s inside that has people leaving with a smile.

The cats in the cafe are up for adoption through the Auburn Valley Humane Society.

Do you have a unique/inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told? Send Michael Driver an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com. You can submit story ideas there and also watch other Driver on the Street stories.

