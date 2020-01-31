Delta, American suspending flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delta and American Airlines are canceling flights from the U.S. to China over coronavirus concerns.

Both airlines made the announcement Friday morning, with Delta saying it will suspend all flights from Feb. 6 - April 30.

Delta will continue their flights through Feb. 5 to make sure people can get out of China. Delta has extended its travel waive through the end of April because of the outbreak.

The waiver allows customers to make a one-time change to their itinerary without a fee.

The airline operates 42 weekly flights between the U.S. and China, including daily service connecting Beijing and Seattle, as well as Shanghai and Seattle.

Delta is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and following its guidelines for the outbreak.

American, meanwhile, said flights are suspended effective immediately through March 27. The airline said it is contacting customers with travel plans to China directly.