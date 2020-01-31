A coach’s legacy: Remembering John Altobelli who died in chopper crash with Kobe Bryant

John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant last weekend.

John was the baseball coach for Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California for 27 years. He also spent three summers coaching in the Cape Cod Baseball League for the Brewster Whitecaps.

While both teams are miles away from the Pacific Northwest, Q13’s Michelle Ludtka shows us how he touched the lives of so many in our community.