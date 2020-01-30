Gas leak that prompted Spanaway home evacuations is fixed, officials say
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Authorities say a gas leak that prompted more than a dozen homes to be evacuated in Spanaway on Thursday has been repaired.
The leak shut down 14th Avenue from 200th to 204th streets for more than two hours on Thursday.
About 14 homes on 13th Avenue Ct. and 14th Avenue were evacuated, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said on Twitter.
Officials said the leak was fixed and residents were free to return to their homes as of 8:09 p.m. Thursday.
47.072567 -122.410993