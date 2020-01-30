× Gas leak that prompted Spanaway home evacuations is fixed, officials say

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Authorities say a gas leak that prompted more than a dozen homes to be evacuated in Spanaway on Thursday has been repaired.

The leak shut down 14th Avenue from 200th to 204th streets for more than two hours on Thursday.

About 14 homes on 13th Avenue Ct. and 14th Avenue were evacuated, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said on Twitter.

Officials said the leak was fixed and residents were free to return to their homes as of 8:09 p.m. Thursday.

@PSETalk has repaired the gas leak and we have cleared the homes. Residents can now return with no interruptions to service. Thank you to the citizens for your patience. And thank you to @PSETalk and @PierceSheriff for helping to mitigate the gas leak. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) January 31, 2020