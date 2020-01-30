Seattle Kraken? Rumors swirl around NHL Seattle team name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- NHL officials are trying to calm Seattle hockey fans after rumors flared online that the new NHL team name would be the Seattle Kraken.

A notable hockey blogger reported the name on NHL Network Radio yesterday, sparking a wave of mixed reactions on Twitter:

The Seattle Kraken? I hate the name. Absolutely hate it. Totems, Mets, Sockeyes. All better. Kraken sounds like a gimmick. Do better Seattle NHL pic.twitter.com/n2raJQzUxB — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) January 29, 2020

NHL Seattle quickly addressed the rumors on Twitter, saying that "while we're aware of some fishy rumors surrounding our team name, please rest assured we're doing our due diligence by scouring the depths of the ocean, the tallest mountains, and the densest parts of the forest to find the right name for our great, green city."