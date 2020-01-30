Russell Wilson, Ciara expecting baby No. 3

Posted 6:49 AM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 06:52AM, January 30, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 12: Seattle Sounders part owners Russell Wilson and Ciara show their support for the team during their MLS Cup victory parade on November 12, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Baby bump!

Seattle’s version of royalty — Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his superstar wife Ciara — are expecting baby No. 3.

The couple posted photos on their respective Instagram accounts showing Ciara with a sizable pregnancy bump, but still rocking a bikini in the Turks and Caicos islands.

Number 3.

The powerhouse couple are also part owners of the Sounders FC, Seattle’s professional soccer team and current MLS Cup champions.

Number 3.

News of the pregnancy spread quickly Thursday morning, with lots of warm wishes for Russell, Ciara, their daughter, Sienna, and their son, Future.

