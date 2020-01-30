First case of person-to-person transmission of Wuhan virus in the US confirmed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United States reported its first confirmed case of person-to-person spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday. This is the second confirmed case of the virus in Illinois.

This second person is a Chicago resident and the spouse of the first confirmed travel-associated case in the state. The second patient did not travel to China.

The number of cases of the virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has shot up by 30% in just a day to more than 7,700 on the country's mainland. Elsewhere, more than 100 people have been infected in 20 countries or territories across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Most concerning, instances of human-to-human transmission have been reported overseas, including in Germany, the first such case in Europe.

The first U.S. case of Wuhan coronavirus was in Snohomish County. A man in his 30s contracted the virus while traveling in Wuhan. He was treated at Providence Medical Center in Everett, largely by a robot. He's still the only confirmed coronavirus case in Washington state as of Jan. 30.

Sixteen people have been tested so far in Washington state. Seven were negative, one was positive, and results are pending for eight patients.