FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Yikes!

A driver on I-5 South near 320th Street in Federal Way sustained minor injuries after a large metal rod ripped through the roof of his vehicle.

Fortunately, according to Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol, he walked away with only a minor cut to his head.

But troopers and the driver have no idea where the rod came from and how it ended up through this man’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call WSP.