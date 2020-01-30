× Dog The Bounty Hunter appears to propose to late wife’s friend on Dr. Oz

DENVER — Is Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman considering remarriage seven months after his late wife’s death?

In a new promotion for an upcoming episode of Dr. Oz, Duane is heard asking Moon Angell to marry him, saying, “I am a lot happier with her around.”

According to TMZ, Angell was a longtime friend of Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, and was once her assistant.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

Many people on Twitter are already showing disapproval of the promo.

Chapman told People in August that he promised his late wife he would not remarry.