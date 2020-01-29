Washington woman battling cancer wins Super Bowl challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A Washington woman raised tens of thousands of dollars for cancer research earning her a trip to Super Bowl LIV.

Angie Downs is a retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. who received a life-changing diagnosis in her early 40s that she never saw coming.

Downs, a mother of two, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer despite never having smoked in her life.

The smoking stigma is one of the misunderstandings of the disease, and it has negatively impacted cancer research funding.

But Downs helped raise about $50,000 with nearly all of the money going toward cancer research.

This weekend, Downs will represent Team Draft at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Downs told Q13 News she is excited about the opportunity to speak to so many about lung cancer.

Ninety percent of the money she raised will go to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and Fred Hutch Research Center. The other 10 percent will go to the Draft Family Foundation.

If you'd like to help, you can donate here.