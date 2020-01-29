Ready for more snow? Two chances for lowland snow in western Washington next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Who wants more snow in the western Washington lowlands?

We've been mild and soggy for quite some time, but that will change with not just one, but it looks like TWO chances for some low-elevation snow coming up in the next week.

The first chance is in the wee hours of Sunday when we'll have some lingering showers leftover when temps drop to near freezing. There's not a whole lot with this setup, with snow levels between 500-1000 feet.

A few days later we'll have a cold morning on Tuesday and have precipitation arriving and falling into the cold air already in place. This setup historically can give us decent snow. But it's far too early to know for sure.

A delay of a few hours and the track of the storm deviating even slightly by a hundred miles can mean we get more typical cold rain and not snow. We'll be keeping a close eye on Sunday morning and Tuesday morning.

