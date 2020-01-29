× ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive accused of faking own death to avoid child rape charges may be in Colorado, U.S. Marshals say

DENVER (KDVR) — Authorities say that Jacob Blair Scott, a fugitive on the U.S Marshal’s Top 15 Most Wanted list, may be in Colorado.

Scott is a military veteran who received a purple heart for injuries while deployed. Now, he is wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi for sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes and exploitation of a child, authorities say.

Accusations arose when Scott’s stepdaughter became pregnant.

Additionally, Scott is wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the Southern District of Mississippi. They believe that Scott faked his own death to avoid prosecution for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Scott is 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 225 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has unique tattoos of a machete knife, scorpion, and a compass with feathers.

In addition to potentially being in Colorado, authorities say he could also be in Nevada, Louisiana, or Mississippi.

Scott is considered to be armed and dangerous.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.

Anyone with information should notify the agency at the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2, online via the web, or an app at http://www.usmarshals.gov/tips. For information on how to submit a tip from your mobile device, click here.