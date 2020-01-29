Man found dead at Matthews Beach Park ID’d

SEATTLE — Authorities have identified a Seattle man whose body was found in Matthews Beach Park over the weekend.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that 36-year-old Renard Benton died from blunt force injuries to the head and neck. His death was ruled a homicide.

Benton’s body was found in Thronton Creek on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Seattle Police said the investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (206) 233-5000.