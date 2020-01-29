Limelight Pet Project: Meet Opie

Posted 7:17 AM, January 29, 2020, by
CARNATION, Wash. - Other pets besides dogs and cats need forever homes too. Q13 News is partnering with the Limelight Pet Project to help Opie get adopted. This 8-month old bunny is hoping to find a pet owner that will give him lots of love and care. He's available to adoption at Special Bunny Rescue in Carnation.

