CARNATION, Wash. - Other pets besides dogs and cats need forever homes too. Q13 News is partnering with the Limelight Pet Project to help Opie get adopted. This 8-month old bunny is hoping to find a pet owner that will give him lots of love and care. He's available to adoption at Special Bunny Rescue in Carnation.
Limelight Pet Project: Meet Opie
-
LimeLight Pet Project: Meet Charlotte and Flora
-
Limelight Pet Project: Meet Cole
-
LimeLight Pet Project: Meet YaYa!
-
LimeLight Pet Project: Meet Hercules!
-
LimeLight Pet Project: Meet Maslin!
-
-
LimeLight Pet Project: Meet Ramona!
-
LimeLight Pet Project: Meet Cash!
-
A veteran’s dying wish: A new home for his beloved shepherd, Lady
-
Old dogs, new tricks: 10,000 pets needed for science
-
Are young crusaders and heroes fair game for critics?
-
-
As cold weather continues, keep these tips in mind to ensure animals and pets stay safe
-
Pets in Everett get a ‘Howliday’ treat
-
Pasado’s Safe Haven delivers holiday cheer to local animals