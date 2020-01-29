Former Seattle Council candidate switches party, announces Republican bid for Lt. Governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Ann Davison Sattler, who lost a bid for Seattle City Council in November, has announced she will switch parties and run for Lt. Governor as a Republican in 2020.

In an interview set to air Sunday on “The Divide with Brandi Kruse,” Sattler explained that she felt “intolerance” from the left over her ideas to address homelessness and crime. She said she decided to challenge Democratic Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib because she’s concerned Seattle’s problems will expand across the state if one-party rule continues.

“We have to have balance, we have to have pragmatism at our state, and we have been basically a one-party state from the top down for far too long. And I think that that is part of the issue. We are not allowed to question and check that one party that as a strong hold,” said Sattler, who described herself this week as "very moderate."

Earlier this month, Sattler published an op-ed in Shift, explaining why she decided to leave the Democratic party after losing to incumbent Seattle Councilwoman Debora Juarez in the 5th District.

“All my life I assumed that the Democratic Party believed in acceptance and tolerance, but that was not my experience in this race,” she wrote. “Those claiming to be the most tolerant, through their political party affiliation, showed their intolerance to differing political thought and approaches to problems.

“Well, if caring about improving problems and not wanting to waste taxpayer money makes me a Republican, then so be it," she continued.

