Everett considers allowing 3 more pot shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Everett is considering letting three more pot shops open in the city. There are currently five stores in Everett, and officials have spent months looking into adding additional ones.

"I'm pretty convinced there is not a public safety concern," said Everett City Councilmember Brenda Stonecipher. "I've seen enough information and visited the stores."

Robert Cragg, who works at the Everett marijuana store Kushman's, says he hopes adding more shops will help develop the industry in the city.

"I want us to operate in the same free-market system," he said. "I think the increase in business gives us more of a voice."

A big focus for city officials is where the businesses will go, and making sure they are enough distance away from sensitive areas like schools. The city also wants to put an emphasis on the medical use of marijuana.

Right now, the city only has two medical marijuana stores. They are considering requiring all three of the new stores to be medical as well.

City officials say they plan to have a first reading of the proposed ordinance about the new shops during their meeting on Feb. 12.