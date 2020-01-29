CEO buys $6 million Super Bowl ad to thank veterinarians who saved his dog’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scout the golden retriever is a cancer survivor and all around good boy. Now, thanks to his dad and researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, he'll be a TV star in prime time.

Scout's dad, Weathertech CEO David Macneil, has purchased a $6 million, 30-second Super Bowl ad to highlight the efforts of the researchers who saved Scout's life.

Last summer, Scout collapsed, leading to a grim diagnosis: he had a tumor on his heart and there was "no hope."

"And he's wagging his tail at me and I'm like, I'm not putting that dog down. There's absolutely no way," Macneil said.

David and Scout turned to the university's veterinarians, who used aggressive treatments, including chemo, radiation and immunotherapy, to virtually eliminate the tumor.

This weekend, the CEO will ask Super Bowl viewers to help the researchers who gave Scout a second chance.

"I hope it has a positive impact on cancer for the animals and people all over the world," Macneil said.

Macneil said he'll be watching - with Scout by his side.