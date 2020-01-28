× Two more deputies reinstated by new Snohomish County Sheriff

EVERETT, Wash. — Newly-elected Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney said Tuesday he is reinstating two deputies who were fired by the previous sheriff.

Master Patrol Deputy Matt Boice and Deputy Evan Twedt will be rehired by the department, Fortney wrote in a memo to the sheriff’s association.

The two had been terminated after an internal investigation found they searched a suspect’s car without a warrant and then tried to cover it up. The sheriff at the time, Ty Trenary, accused the pair of dishonesty and other policy violations.

Trenary said the deputies claimed to be taking inventory of a vehicle that had been seized when its owner was arrested on a drug charge two years ago, the investigation found. In reality, they were conducting a criminal investigation, it said, and when they later applied for a search warrant, they failed to tell the judge they had already looked in the trunk and found a shotgun.

“After a thorough and impartial investigation we found that these two deputy sheriffs had not only conducted an illegal search, but did it in a way that made it clear that they knew what they were doing was wrong,” Trenary wrote in a decision letter on Nov. 1, 2019.

Back in November, Fortney claimed that the firings were politically motivated, saying that the two fired deputies supported Fortney’s campaign.

This is the third fired deputy that Fortney has reinstated since he took over as sheriff. He reinstated Dep. Arthur Wallin earlier this month.

Wallin was fired by Trenary after a deadly 2018 shooting.