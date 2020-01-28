× Renton police issue warning after 2 attempted child abductions

RENTON, Wash. — Police are warning the community after two recent child abduction attempts in Renton.

The first case happened on Jan. 8 in the North Kennydale area. Renton police said a 9-year-old girl had just gotten off of the school bus when a man grabbed and pulled on the girl’s backpack. She screamed and was able to get away. The girl told a parent who then contacted police.

The suspect, in this case, is described as wearing a yellow jacket with reflective panels. He drove off in a gray or silver late-model compact sedan, police said.

In the second case, a 10-year-old boy reported that a man got out of a truck and said he was supposed to pick the boy up since his mother couldn’t make it. This happened on Jan. 23 near Gene Coulon Park. The boy had also just gotten off of a school bus.

Police do not believe the two attempted abductions are related.

“If you have children, we ask that you regularly review personal safety guidelines with them,” Renton police wrote in a news release. “Arrange for them to walk with a buddy, teach them not to approach strangers, coach them to scream if anyone does anything threatening, and work out a safety code to use if trusted adults are to pick up the child in an emergency.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.