Police: Missing Lake Stevens teen in danger of sexual exploitation

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 15-year-old Ashlyn LaFlam. She ran away from her Lake Stevens home On Tuesday, Jan. 21 and was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 22 in the Granite Falls area.

Her parents say she may be using the alias “Bell Whitney”.

Ashlyn is 5’6”, 140lbs and has dirty blonde, curly hair and green eyes.

She has only been in the area for five months and does not have her medication with her that she needs for a mental health condition.

Police say it is possible that she is in the company of an adult man and may be the victim of sexual exploitation. Police are not ready to name any person of interest publicly yet as they are just starting to gather evidence.

If you see Ashlyn or have any information as to her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Lake Stevens Police Tip Line at 425-622-9369.